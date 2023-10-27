Cwm LLC Sells 55,648 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,648 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.80% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,752,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 324,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 701,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA opened at $47.97 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

