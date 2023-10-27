Cwm LLC Sells 6,191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.13. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.