Cwm LLC Sells 641,925 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,925 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 3.70% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,276 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 576,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,741,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $48.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $695.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

