Cwm LLC Sells 85,473 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,473 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 20.84% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

