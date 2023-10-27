Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 600,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,076,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,010,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.