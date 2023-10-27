Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

