Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

