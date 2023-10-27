Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 6.25% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFSI opened at $27.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.