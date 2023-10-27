Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Holdings Decreased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.38% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 388,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.