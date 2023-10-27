Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

