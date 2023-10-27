Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Lifted by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 5.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.76% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

