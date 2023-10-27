Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

