Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

