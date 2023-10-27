F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.48 million. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$12.29-12.52 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.08. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $190,917,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.