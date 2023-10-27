Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

