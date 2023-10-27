First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Up 3.5% Following Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.16. 8,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $602.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

