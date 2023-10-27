First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

