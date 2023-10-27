First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 16,851 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

