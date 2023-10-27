First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,216 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

