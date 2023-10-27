First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $567.85 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.61. The company has a market cap of $539.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

