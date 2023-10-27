First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.