First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,126,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,895,000 after purchasing an additional 626,260 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

