First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.41 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

