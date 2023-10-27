First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $103.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

