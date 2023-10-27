First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 25,115 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PID stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

