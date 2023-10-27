First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 31,175 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.76.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

