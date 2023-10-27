First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

