First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Mobileye shines in Q3 earnings, bolstered by strong China demand
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top defense stocks fly bull flags with higher prices in sight
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.