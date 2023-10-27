First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,909 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

