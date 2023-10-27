First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

