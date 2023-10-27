First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.82% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.