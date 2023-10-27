Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $288.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.