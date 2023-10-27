Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $113.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

