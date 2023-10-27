Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

