Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

