Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.30 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

