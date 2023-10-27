Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

