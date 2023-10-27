Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,740 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

