Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

