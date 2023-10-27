Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $788,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

