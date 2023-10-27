Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.18. The firm has a market cap of $752.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

