Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,844. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.