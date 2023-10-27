Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $244.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

