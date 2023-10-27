Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 112 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.87 and a 200 day moving average of $245.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

