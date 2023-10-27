Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

