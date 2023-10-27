Hamilton Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,269 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $162.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.