Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 7,207 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

EQX stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

