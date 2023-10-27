Hamilton Capital LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $244.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

