HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $221.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.24 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

