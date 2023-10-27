Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 124.91% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.56 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.04-6.09 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

HLT stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

