Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 5.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 232,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,203,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,679,000 after purchasing an additional 378,726 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

